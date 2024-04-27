UWI’s University Council appoints Dr Dodridge D. Miller as 7th Chancellor

- Advertisement -

The Most Honourable Dodridge D. Miller, FB, FCCA, MBA, LL.M, LLD (Hon) has been appointed as the 7th Chancellor—the highest office-holder in The University of the West Indies (The UWI) system.

Now formally Chancellor-Designate, Dr Miller is expected to serve a seven-year term beginning August 1, 2024.

He will succeed Robert Bermudez who has served as Chancellor since 2017.

At its virtual annual business meeting held on Friday, April 26, members of the University Council accepted the recommendation of the Chancellor’s Search Committee to appoint Dr Miller.