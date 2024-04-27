Golden Grove man charged with robbery

- Advertisement -

On Friday, April 26, the police arrested and charged 27-year-old Jahari Adams of Golden Grove with robbery.

He is accused of robbing the owner of a Mini-Mart at Herberts of a cash pan with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is further accused of robbing the owner of her handbag with several important documents, ID’s, and cash.

These offences occurred on April 19, 2024.

The police also charged him with unlawful possession of 309 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis with intent to transfer.