Antigua Barbuda Defence Force strengthens ties with India: Indian Ambassador meets with Chief of Defence

In a significant move towards fostering stronger diplomatic and military ties between Antigua and Barbuda and India, the Indian Ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda, H.E. Dr. Amit Telang, along with the Honorary Consul of India for Antigua & Barbuda and his associate from the High Commission of India based in Guyana, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force, Col. Telbert Benjamin, on Thursday, April 26th, 2024.

The meeting, which took place at the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force headquarters, aimed to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation and paving the way for strategic collaborations in defense and security.

Ambassador Telang expressed India’s keen interest in strengthening its partnership with Antigua and Barbuda, particularly in the realm of defense and security.

Col. Telbert Benjamin, on behalf of the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force, warmly welcomed the Indian delegation and expressed his gratitude for the visit.

This visit by the Indian Ambassador and his delegation to the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force marks a significant step forward in the growing partnership between the two nations.