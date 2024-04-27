Drivers penalized for dangerous driving

- Advertisement -

Five people are arrested and charged by the police for Dangerous Driving.

On Friday, April 26, the traffic department conducted several traffic checks at major intersections across the island and arrested five drivers for driving through the red light.

A total of fifty-two traffic tickets were also issued to drivers for various traffic violations, including: Failure to Wear Seat Belts, Missing License Plates, and Heavily Tinted Vehicles. Several vehicles were also impounded at the Government Motor Pool for unlicensed purposes.

The traffic department is appealing to motorists to drive with due care and attention, and avoid speeding on the roads.