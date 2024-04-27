Coach of the Jennings Secondary School expresses satisfaction in Under 19 School League Title Win

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The winning coach of the Jennings Secondary School has expressed satisfaction after his team claimed the Minister Under 19 Cricket School League title.

He said that one of the contributing factors behind the success of the team is that they began preparations for the cricket season in November of last year which gave them more opportunity to practice regularly improving their individual games.

He also highlighted several players who played key roles behind the team’s success in the 2024 season.

Player of the finals, 16 year old Tanez Francis who is the Captain of the team, took 11 wickets in the match and was the first to be pointed for his all round ability.

Francis opened the batting and bowling for the side and is a member of the Empire Nation who plays in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association competitions.

Francis was awarded a scholarship to attend Harrow School during the Summer in the United Kingdom.

Other players that were mentioned were Dale Johaness who is a bowling allrounder, Estan Hill and Ramez Prince.

The coach plans to keep the players improving their individual games by conducting a summer cricket camp during the closure of the school calendar year.