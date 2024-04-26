National Youth for the Creation of a National Students Council

- Advertisement -

The Steering Committee charged with creating the National Students Council, in collaboration with U Report OECS will be conducting a National Poll among the student population in Antigua & Barbuda from the 26th April 2024 to 3rd May 2024.

The National Students Council will be the nation’s primary student representative body.

The Council will work towards advancing and improving the conditions of the student population, while providing students with an open forum to voice their concerns about the state of education.

The poll will consist of fifteen (15) short questions that seek to gather students’ opinions on the way in which the Council should be structured, its functions and powers.

It is therefore important that we gather the thoughts of as many students as possible. As such, students 13 and older are being asked to register for the poll by Whatsapp messaging ‘JOIN’ to 758-287-2124.

The thoughts of student 12 and below will be gathered through secure online polling.

We encourage every student to let their voice be heard as we continue on the track to create a national voice for our nation’s students.