Insane Carnival Announces Children’s Mas for 2024

Insane Carnival celebrates its 10th Anniversary.

For many years, Troopers and many well wishers have inquired about creating a Children Friendly Mas Band for their young ones to participate in the festivities in keeping with the Insane Standard of beautiful costumes, exceptional customer service, the evolution of Mas and most importantly safety and security.

As such, we all know that it takes a village to raise our children.

We are mindful of this and as such, in keeping with our 10-year anniversary celebrations, we feel it is the right time to branch into INSANE KIDS replicating FOUR of the Adult Sections transforming them into Modern mas children-friendly costumes.

This will be open to the general public and we are catering to children ages 5-13.

To this end, Insane Kids will participate in Children’s Carnival and potentially Tuesday Mas. Further details will be provided.

Insane Kids is now open to partnerships with Corporate Antigua and Barbuda and accepting teachers, First-Aid responders, and anyone with an immense love for children and are willing to partner as our volunteers to continue to uphold the security standards as known by all Insane Troopers.

We are excited about this new venture and look forward to serving our Insane Kids for Carnival 2024 and beyond.