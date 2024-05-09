Observer Day Fundraiser on June 6th

- Advertisement -

Dear Newsco Observer Community,

We are thrilled to announce the return of Observer Day on June 6th, and we cordially invite you to join us for a day filled with fun, food, and fantastic prizes!

Event Details:

Date: June 6th

Time: 11 am onwards

Location: Outside Newsco Observer Office, Redcliffe Street

Highlights:

Mouthwatering culinary delights to satisfy your cravings

Exciting raffle with incredible prizes, including airline tickets and home appliances

Meet and greet with your favorite Hits FM and Observer Radio hosts

How to Support:

Purchase raffle tickets from our office on Redcliffe Street for a chance to win amazing prizes. All proceeds will go towards upgrading our equipment, ensuring that we can continue to provide you with the best in news and entertainment through Newsco Observer Radio, The Daily Observer, and Hits FM.

Observer Day is not just a fundraiser; it’s a celebration of the strong bond we share with our community. It’s an opportunity for us to come together, enjoy great food, and show our appreciation for your unwavering support.

We look forward to seeing you on June 6th at Observer Day. Let’s make this event a resounding success and help secure the future of our beloved media house.

Thank you for being a part of the Newsco Observer family!

Best regards,

The Newsco Observer Team