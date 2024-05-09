Flash Flood Advisory issued for Antigua until 5 PM today

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services has issued a Flash Flood Advisory for minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Antigua.

The advisory, which was released at 11:10 AM ECT on Thursday, May 9, 2024, will remain in effect until 5 PM today.

According to the advisory, streams, creeks, and drains may be elevated or even overflowing into streets, low-lying, and flood-prone areas.

However, property damage is expected to be minimal.

The flooding is not expected to be immediately life-threatening, but the Meteorological Services warns that just one foot of flowing water is enough to sweep vehicles off the road.

Instability caused by daytime heating over the northeast Caribbean is influencing the weather over the Leeward Islands, causing periodic heavy showers.

In the last 2 hours, more than 2 inches of rain have fallen in some places in Antigua, and another inch or more is likely across both islands in the next 6 hours. As a result, minor flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas is expected.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services advises the public to be extremely cautious when encountering flooded roads. If in doubt, they urge people to make the smart choice, turn around, don’t drown, and move to higher ground.

The Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the situation, and the public is advised to call 463-4638 for later statements. Residents are also encouraged to stay tuned to local radio and TV stations for the latest information.

Forecasters Letitia Humphreys and Charissa Humphreys are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.