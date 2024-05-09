Clarence Cameron, 19, remanded in Bendals murder case

- Advertisement -

Clarence Cameron, the 19-year-old Bendals resident charged with the murder of 17-year-old Omarrie Graham, appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court today.

Cameron was remanded into custody, with his committal hearing set for July 3.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Bendals, marks the fourth homicide in Antigua and Barbuda this year. Graham’s body was found near the St. Luke’s Anglican Church, with stab wounds to his neck, forearm, and wrist.

The case continues to develop as the community mourns the loss of a young life.