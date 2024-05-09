Bendals youth charged with murder of fellow villager

The police have charged 19-year-old Clarence Cameron of Bendals with the murder of Omarrie Graham, also of Bendals.

Cameron is expected to make his first appearance in court today.

Graham reportedly died after an altercation between the two teenagers on Saturday night ended in what has been recorded as the country’s fourth homicide for 2024.

Graham’s body was found lying on the western side of the road in the vicinity of St Luke’s Anglican Church in Bendals.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor and an examination revealed that he had sustained stab wounds to the left side of his neck, left forearm and left wrist.