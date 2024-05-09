Heat Watch in effect for Antigua and Barbuda until Saturday

- Advertisement -

Light winds and relatively high humidity will possibly allow for the heat index to rise to excessive levels resulting in dangerously hot conditions.

The threat of health problems, for mainly sensitive people, could rise to, at least, moderate with the potential for significant impacts.

An excessive heat watch is issued when conditions are conducive for an excessive heat event in the next 24 to 72 hours; however, the timing is still uncertain.

The threshold heat index temperature for a watch is 38 °C (100 °F) or higher, for two or more consecutive days, with the winds usually being 18 km/h or 11 mph or less.

Be prepared! This excessive heat watch will be updated accordingly, and a warning may be required.