Sandals Honours Outstanding Team Members at Annual Prestige Awards

Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa recently held its annual Prestige Awards ceremony to recognize and honour its most outstanding team members for the year 2023.

The event was a night to remember, filled with glitz and glamour, energetic performances, and amazing prizes.

This year’s event hosted over 100 nominees across 17 categories, awarding the top performer in each one.

The evening’s winners were chosen based on their exceptional work ethic, dedication, and commitment to providing excellent service to guests.

Marsha King, a Club Sandals cabana attendant, kicked off the winners’ circle by receiving the Mover and Shaker Award for the most

improved team member.

Restaurant server Normalyn Williams followed closely behind with the Legendary Award for the most guest mentions, while teppanyaki chef Teddy Caleb from Kimono’s Japanese restaurant took home the third award of the evening, the Circle of Joy (Smile Award).

Some of the other notable winners included Kavel Davis, who received the Sandals Earth Guard Award, and Luana Johnson, who won the Sandals Foundation Sentinel Award.

The Standing Ovation Award went to assistant bar manager Vanessa Sauers, and Kim Johnson, the resort shop supervisor, received the Financial Controller’s Money Maker Award.

The Heart of the House Award was won by Gary Robins from the stewarding department, and Oshane Alexander from he entertainment department received the General Manager’s Pacesetter Award.

One of the most coveted awards of the evening was the People’s Choice, which was voted on by the resort’s team members.

This year, the award went to Masadie Isaac from the weddings and romance department.

Courtney Anthony from the restaurant department received the All Rounder of the Year Award for supervisors, while Jhavline Montoban-Patrick, secretary in the executive office, won the Founder’s Circle Award.

The top two awards of the evening, Platinum and Diamond Team Member of the Year, were awarded to Butler Vanessa White-Edwards and Accountant Marisa Lynch, respectively.

These two team members were recognized for their exceptional contributions and dedication to their roles at the resort.

“Being named the top team member at a prestigious resort such as Sandals is truly a heart-warming experience,” Marisa Lynch shared.

“This achievement is not just a personal win for me, but a victory for the entire team. As I celebrate this milestone, I also celebrate the contribution of every team member towards making our resort the World’s Leading Honeymoon Resort.”

Marisa’s success is not just about her own hard work and dedication, but also about the support and teamwork within the resort. As she aims to inspire her colleagues to never lose sight of their goals and dreams.

Her message is clear – always put your heart into everything you do, and success will follow.

Vanessa, the Platinum Team Member Award winner, also shared her excitement and gratitude.

“I humbly accept the recognition from the Sandals team and feel deeply moved and motivated by this prestigious honour.

This award is a reminder that I have made a positive impact and I am determined to continue making valuable contributions to the team.”

Sandals General Manager David Latchimy said, “the success of all the nominees and winners serves as an inspiration for others to strive for excellence in their work.

It shows that hard work, dedication, and a passion for what you do can lead to great achievements.

They have shown that with determination and a heart-felt approach, anything is possible.

Their success is not just a personal victory, but a reflection of the resort’s commitment to excellence and creating

unforgettable experiences for their guests.”

Showcasing their outstanding teamwork and commitment to excellence The Butler Elite Services department won the A-Team award for the Department of the Year, while Front Office Manager Stanley Carter copped the MVP – Manager of the Year award.

Dr. Chrys-Anne Ambrose delivered the keynote address to award attendees and Antiguan soca star Tian Winter closed out the evening’s entertainment line-up.

The awards also included acts by the Elite Dancers who opened the show and Trevorn Hazlewood who was a featured performer for the evening.