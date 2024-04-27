Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre receives $26,000 donation from Mill Reef Fund

- Advertisement -

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) is delighted to share that the Mill Reef Fund has once again demonstrated remarkable generosity by contributing $26,000 to the hospital’s ongoing fundraising efforts.

This donation is unrestricted and will be used to help wherever the need is greatest, supporting a diverse range of important healthcare projects.

“This donation exemplifies the Fund’s commitment to the health and well-being of our community, and we are truly grateful for their ongoing support when striving to bring the best quality healthcare to the people of Antigua & Barbuda.”, stated Salma Crump, Head of Marketing & Communications at Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

“Because of them—and so many others like them who continue to give—we can do more. Thank you, Mill Reef Fund, for your generous gift and for supporting our community and our hospital.”

If you or the organization you represent is interested in getting more information or making a donation to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, please contact the Marketing & Communications Department at: [email protected] or (268) 484-2711/2792.