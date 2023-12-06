Unveiling Samoya Kirby as she reflects on 19 Years of Impactful Service in the Tourism Industry

- Advertisement -

December 6, 2023, Antigua and Barbuda: As we continue to celebrate Tourism Week 2023, the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association proudly concludes The Unveiling Hospitality Professional Series with the spotlight on Samoya Kirby, Communications Officer within the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment.

Samoya, a seasoned professional in the hospitality industry, commenced her extraordinary 19-year journey in September 2004, leaving an indelible mark on various facets of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism landscape.

In 2004, Samoya began her career as the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Tourism, tasked with the responsibility of effectively communicating the policies and programs of the Ministry and its affiliate technical departments. Leveraging various mediums and formats, including press releases, audio and visual ads, documentaries, and photos, Samoya disseminated information both internally and externally.

Collaborating closely with diverse technical departments in tourism, Samoya acquired extensive knowledge in key areas such as Product Development, Agro-tourism, Sustainable Tourism, Marketing, Heritage Tourism, Accommodations, and Airlift. Her expertise shone particularly bright during the inception of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in 2008, where she played a crucial role in enhancing regional travel through niche tourism points.

From 2008 onwards, Samoya’s focus shifted to policy communication, event planning, and execution. She collaborated on numerous projects with key stakeholders in the tourism industry, including The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, The Ministry of Civil Aviation, The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association, The National Parks Authority, The St. John’s Development Corporation, Antigua Cruise Ports Ltd, The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority, and The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission.

Throughout her career, Samoya actively contributed to a multitude of events and projects, showcasing her unwavering commitment to excellence. Notable endeavors include participating in the Hurricane Ivan Disaster relief effort in Grenada (2005), organizing Celebrity Weddings, facilitating Airline and Cruise Vessel Inaugurals, and spearheading Regional marketing roadshows across Trinidad, Puerto Rico, Guadeloupe, and Barbados.

Samoya played a crucial role in significant initiatives such as the Atlanta Mayors Ball honoring Tyler Perry, Tourism Week Activations, Antigua Carnival Parade Activations, Restaurant Week – Food Forum, ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, Staycation Expo Activations, FCCA Gift Giving Exercises, Repeat Visitor Recognitions, Antigua and Barbuda Sports Tourism Association Activations, 5th Berth commissioning, Anthem of the Seas inaugural, as well as Small properties marketing and documentation exercises.

As Samoya reflects on her 19-year journey in the hospitality industry, she expresses gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the tourism community and remains committed to contributing further to the growth and success of Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector.