PMS one win away from lifting the Under 16 School League Title after win against Jennings

Ian McKinnell/Getty Images

By Samuel Peters

The Princess Margaret School Under 16 Team are one win away from lifting the trophy being eight points clear of second place Clare Hall Secondary School.

They were victorious against the Jennings Secondary School winning 4-0 on Monday in the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean School League Competition.

Successfully on target were Greg Williams (6’, 8’), Jayden Warner (34) and Jahrio Ferron (47) to help PMS to 30 points after 10 games.

Last year Champions Antigua Grammar School walloped Glanvilles Secondary School 5-0. Samuel Brazier scored a hat trick to end his season with a tally of seven goals.

 He scored in the 5’, 11’ and 27’ minutes while Ezekiel Clarke scored 3’ and 45’ minutes.

The match between Irene B Williams Secondary School and Ottos Comprehensive School saw the latter winning by a 2-0 margin.

Silence Manyaka scored both goals of the match. The top three scorers of the division are Greg Williams with 12 goals, Nashawn Gunthropes 7 and Samuel Brazier 7.

PMS have already won the the Under 14 division.

