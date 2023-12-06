Experience Christmas Magic at Our St. Paul Community Farmers Market

- Advertisement -

The festive season is here, and Our St. Paul Community Farmers Market is your go-to destination for all things Christmas! Join us on December 14 and 21 at Falmouth Grounds from 6 am to 6 pm for a merry shopping experience.

At our community farmers market, you’ll discover a delightful array of Christmas essentials and local treasures, including:

Fresh vegetables

Ornamentals to deck the halls

Cleaning supplies and home essentials

Locally crafted jewellery and bags

Condiments, local wines, and liqueurs

Find the perfect Christmas gifts and stocking stuffers, and so much more—all while supporting local vendors. Let’s come together, embrace the spirit of Ubuntu, and spread Christmas cheer throughout our community.

Make Our St. Paul Community Farmers Market your first stop for all your Christmas needs.

See you there—ho, ho, ho!