SJCCU continues decades-long sponsorship of Softball Cricket Association

The St John’s Co-operative Credit Union (SJCCU) has once again come forward to sponsor the Antigua Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA).

This partnership has been in existence for more than 30 years, a release from SJCCU said.

Speaking on behalf of the credit union, Operations Manager Lottoia Auguiste expressed delight that SJCCU has once again agreed to sponsor the sport.

She also encouraged the players to become members of the institution, and reminded them that, just like SJCCU, cricket is a team sport and they need each other’s support.

Accepting the sponsorship cheque, ABSCA President Kathyann Payne expressed thanks to SJCCU, adding that in these challenging economic times when sponsorship is difficult to ascertain, SJCCU has always been there for the sport.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of SJCCU, Peta-Gay Rodney remarked that, just like SJCCU, the Softball Association is accountable to its members, and that the credit union has been providing financial services to its members for over 40 years.

These services have helped to improve the standard of living for its members, she added, as she encouraged the executive to stay the course and remain focussed in providing an avenue of good, clean, fun to its members.

Rodney also asked the members to represent not only themselves but also their teams and their sponsors, as she wished the ABSCA executive and the teams all the best in their endeavours.