Police Investigating Death of Man Found at West Bus Station

The police are continuing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of 44-year-old Daniel Thomas originally of Dominica.

His body was discovered around 5:20 am on Thursday by a member of the public in the vicinity of the West Bus Station.

The police arrived at the scene and found him lying on the ground in what appeared to be a pool of blood. His body was pronounced dead by a doctor at 6:05 am.

The incident is being treated as a suspicious death until a full investigation is completed. The police are appealing to anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.