Tenth annual Antigua Barbuda Global Music and Media Awards introduces Voting Membership Academy and expands Festival Gala events

The Antigua Barbuda Global Music and Media Awards (ABGMA) is thrilled to announce its 10th annual event, scheduled to take place from November 29th to December 1st, 2024. This milestone edition promises to be a celebration of excellence in music and media, showcasing talent from across the region and beyond.

In a groundbreaking move, ABGMA is proud to unveil the launch of the first Voting Membership Academy in Antigua and Barbuda. This academy will play a pivotal role in the selection process for the prestigious ABGMA, empowering industry professionals and enthusiasts to have a direct impact on recognising outstanding achievements in music and media.

Furthermore, this year’s ABGMA Festival Gala will feature three distinct events, catering to a diverse range of talents and genres. For example, the Island Groove Awards will spotlight the exceptional contributions of local artists from Antigua and Barbuda, celebrating their unique sound and cultural influence. The Legacy Ball and Media Awards will honour individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the development and promotion of music and media in the region.

In addition, the Gospel Music Awards will shine a spotlight on the rich tradition of gospel music, acknowledging the talent and dedication of artists who inspire through their faith-inspired creations.

In an exciting collaboration with Embark Distribution and Publishing, ABGMA Founder Apostle Stanshaw Cornelius has been appointed Vice President for the Caribbean Islands. This partnership will enhance opportunities for artists and creators in the region, providing greater visibility and support for their work.

To kick off the festivities, ABGMA and Embark Distribution and Publishing will present the Caribbean Independent Gospel Artist Showcase, “Embark Gospel-Voice Caribbean Edition,” on November 28th, 2024. This showcase will provide a platform for emerging talent in the Caribbean to showcase their skills and connect with industry professionals and audiences alike.

Submissions will be open between August 8th and 9th 2024, and winners will receive distribution prizes and more.

“We are thrilled to mark the 10th anniversary of the Antigua Barbuda Global Music and Media Awards with such exciting developments,” said Apostle Stanshaw Cornelius.

“The launch of the Voting Membership Academy, expanded Festival Gala events, and our partnership with Embark Distribution and Publishing reflect our commitment to recognising and supporting talent in the Caribbean and beyond. We look forward to welcoming artists, industry professionals, and music enthusiasts to this unforgettable celebration.”

Deadline for all Award Submissions is March 31st 2014 at 11:59 AST.