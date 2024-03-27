Bendals man remanded to HMP on additional drug charges

Damar Stappleton of Bendals has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison for the second time on seperate drug charges.

The police arrested and charged the 37-year-old resident of Bendals for the importation of 20 pounds of cannabis into the country on March 13. He was further charged with possession of cannabis, possession of cannabis with intent to transfer, and being concerned in the supplying of cannabis. The alleged offences occurred at the Deep Water Harbour.

Stappleton is presently on remand for similar offences he allegedly committed on March 7, 2024. The police and customs were conducting a joint operation at the main seaport, when they discovered 41 packages of cannabis with an overall weight of 41 pounds.

Police investgations into both matters resulted in his arrest and subsequent charges. He is now awaiting trial set for July 9, 2024