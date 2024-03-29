Man accused of killing last year’s first homicide victim to stand trial in May

- Advertisement -

Jahsiba Shoy, a Browne’s Avenue resident who has been accused of killing businessman Roudi Shmaly is expected to go to trial this May, after Magistrate Conliffe Clarke set a committal hearing in the May, 2024 Assizes at the High Court.

Shoy, currently held on remand at His Majesty’s Prison, is alleged to have fatally shot 25-year-old Shmaly during a robbery attempt at a local supermarket last May.

The 18-year-old defendant faces charges of murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the incident.

Shmaly was gunned down at the Pick ‘n’ Mix Mart off lower All Saints Road.

The victim had allegedly been in the adjacent Chicken Hub when a lone gunman entered his superette and threatened the on-duty cashier with a gun.

He is said to have rushed into the mart, having heard the commotion, at which point the gunman turned his weapon and fired point-blank range.

Shoy is not alone in facing charges related to Shmaly’s murder.

Another male, aged 16, was also implicated in the crime and remanded to prison following a court appearance on May 25.

However, due to legal constraints, the juvenile’s identity cannot be disclosed.