Antiguan appointed Executive Director of the Centre for Excellence for Oceanography and Blue Economy  

- Advertisement -

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Branson D Belle as the Executive Director of the Centre for Excellence for Oceanography and the Blue Economy at The UWI Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda. The Centre aims to advance research and training in oceanography and sustainable maritime industries, contributing to the development of the blue economy in the Caribbean region.

According to a press release, Dr Belle, an Antiguan national, brings over 20 years of experience in cutting-edge technology development from renowned universities and research institutes. He obtained his PhD in Magnetic Materials from the University of Manchester (UoM), where he also earned a Master’s degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering with First Class Honours, and spent a year at ENSEEIHT in Toulouse, France. He was awarded the FC Williams (2000), IEEE (2001) and the Sir William Siemen (2003) awards for most outstanding academic achievements in his years at UoM. Belle then obtained an Overseas Research Scholarship award to pursue his PhD in Magnetic Materials at UoM.

After his PhD, Dr Belle worked as a Research Associate with Nobel Prize winners Professor Sir Andre Geim and Professor Sir Kostya Novoselov. He co-founded 2-DTech Ltd, a materials and technology company later acquired by Versarien PLC. For the past nine years, Dr Belle has been a senior scientist at SINTEF, one of Europe’s largest research institutes, working in the departments of Smart Sensor Systems and Sustainable Energy Technology. He has published over 30 peer-reviewed papers in prestigious journals and secured over $7 million in grant funding.

“I am thrilled to be joining UWI FIC,” Dr Belle said. “After more than 25 years abroad studying and working with some of the world’s leading scientists and companies, I look forward to bringing this experience back to Antigua and Barbuda to further assist in the build out of the campus and nation building.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal Professor Justin Robinson noted that the addition of Dr Belle to the CoBE will be a significant boost to The UWI Five Islands Campus.

“The UWI Five Islands Campus is fortunate to be able to attract a scholar of Dr Belle’s global stature at such an early stage in its development.”

He also noted that “Dr Belle, a distinguished son of the soil, will lead the charge as the campus builds out a vibrant research culture.”

Dr Belle’s appointment becomes effective August 1, 2024.