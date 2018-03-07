PMS pick up double victories in School Basketball league

Princess Margaret School (PMS), an institution well-known for its dominance in sports, picked up double victories in the Cool and Smooth Inter-School Basketball league on Monday afternoon.

The former champions in the Senior Girl’s division trounced newbies, St. Anthony’s Secondary School, 23-8 at the JSC Sports Complex.

National junior player, Karel Knight despite nursing an injury led her team to victory as she sank 13 points.

“We played pretty good but we need to cut down on our turn overs. I am not a hundred percent but I tried my best to get this win for my team,” said Knight in a brief interview after the game.

Doumith who led SASS with 5 points also spoke with OBSERVER media after the match-up.

“We could have played better by making more lay-ups. We need to work together and pass more.”

The Senior boys team pulled off a huge win as they defeated the 2017 League champions, Antigua State College, 39-33.

Trey Beazer rose to the occasion with his 20-point performance in the highly-contested match handing College their second loss of the season.

“It was a tough game. In the first half, we did not play well but we came out in the second and played hard and we got the win,” stated Beazer.

“I played a bit shaky but got it together and led my team to victory.”

Mikie Charles assisted with 10 points.

Rasheed Ashton had 9 points for ASC as teammates, Judah Ferris and Ezekiel Francois both scored 8 points in a losing effort. (Carlena Knight)