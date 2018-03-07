Sea View Farm keep on winning, Golden Grove suffers upsetting loss

Hon. Michael Browne Sea View Farm FC continued their winning ways in Zone 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Monday, trouncing Jennings United 7-0 at home.

With goals from Markland Wright (2nd, 53rd), Zafique Sampson (26th, 75th), J’Niah Oscar (37th), Taskie Henry (70th) and J’Cory Lewis (79th), the first division hopefuls now sit on 43 points, 7 clear of second place Point WestHam.

United however dropped to 8th place with 12 points.

Top Ranking JSC Progressors recorded only their second win of the season as they edged out BASSA SC, 2-1 in Johnsons.

Shakir Harris drew first blood for the victors scoring in the 36th minute while teammate, Bradley Clairger gave the home team a 2-0 advantage before the half as he found the back of the net in the 42nd minute.

Javon Benjamin would however find the back of the net for BASSA scoring in the 76th minute.

Despite the win, Progressors still remain at the bottom of the 11 team standings with 9 points, as Pares FC who also have 9 points hold a better goal difference of negative 23 to Progressors’ negative 32.

BASSA continue their slump as they fell to the 9th spot with 10 points.

Golden Grove FC suffered an upsetting loss in their Zone 2 encounter as they were edged out by Hon. Molwyn Joseph Bendals FC, 2-1 at home.

Golden boy, Alva Guishard was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors as he scored in both the 2nd and 39th minute.

Despite a late goal by Shaquille Browne (78th) minute, Golden Grove could not find the equaliser as they remain in second place on 37 points as Police edge them out with a better goal difference of plus 30 to their plus 20.

Bendals however moved to 6th place with 25 points.

Dalso Real Blizzard found their winning formula as they defeated Mahico Stars, 1-0 in New Winthropes.

Sylvester Joseph scored the lone goal for the victors as they now move to 4th place with 33 points while Mahico dropped to 9th with 13.

In the other Zone 2 match-up, Bailey’s Jewelery Young Warriors drew, 1-1 with 5P’s Wadadli.

Sheldon Dias scored in the 30th minute for 5P’s while the equaliser came from Clint Barnes in the 61st.

Young Warriors remain at the bottom of the standings with 6 points while 5P’s sit on 17 points in the 7th spot.