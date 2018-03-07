Coolers remain undefeated

Lincoln Weekes continues to make his mark in the league as he scored a season high 37 on Monday night.

Newly promoted team, Ottos Coolers continue to etch their name in the history books of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division 2 league, as the young and vibrant team pushed their undefeated streak to 5 wins and 0 losses on Monday night when they defeated H.U.F. Baldwin Braves 2 by an 81-67 margin at the JSC Sports Complex.

This proved to be the most difficult test for Coolers as Braves played a very physical game, frustrating a number of players for the victors.

Despite such a scenario, national junior player Lincoln Weekes rose to the occasion as he had a season high 37 points and 6 rebounds leaving JSC in a frenzy.

The young prospect, who already is a household name in the country, drilled 6 three-point bombers showcasing a shooting skill like none other.

He was assisted by Javon Simon, another national junior player who had 16 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 6 steals.

Teammates, Danny Perez and Alexis Jackson, both national junior players, chipped in netting 16 points and 8 assists and grabbing 12 rebounds, respectively.

Braves 2’s Errol Quallis had a personal best of 29 points and 5 steals.

Teammates, Raji Thomas and Kamoy Couley contributed – sinking 13 points and 6 rebounds and 11 points in a losing effort.

Tristan Jacobs, also of Braves 2, made 10 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.

Braves now hold a 1-2 record.

Police Vertex continued their unblemished record in Division 3 as they trounced All Saints Slam, 72-44.

Led by DeAndre Punter with his 18-point and 5 rebounds performance the lawmen put the shackles on All Saints leaving them in total dismay.

Leroy Jeffrey chipped in with 14 points while teammate, Dale Gore snatched 7 rebounds and made 5 assists.

Slam who now hold a record 1-3 were led by Raheem Stevens with his 12-point effort.

He was assisted by Anjis Anthony who had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
