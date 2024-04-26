Wins for Clippers, Rebels and Flyers in ABBA Division Two Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Flyers Basketball continued their spotless run, while Rebels and Clippers picked up wins in Division Two Basketball.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, Flyers outplayed Fearless Crew beating them 91 to 71 as Donte Trimmingham, Craig Massiah and Sadiq Phillip scored 26, 22 and 16 points respectively. Rafiki Harris had a game high 29 points while Romel Diggs had 14 points with 10 rebounds while Ronel Gomez had 12. Flyers dominated each quarter winning 22-19, 49-35, 70-56 and 91-71 to claim their eighth win of the season from eighth outings.

The other match played earlier between Wadadli Elite and Rebels saw the latter winning 74 to 65 in their encounter. Buell Henry led the rebellion, shooting 19 points with 10 rebounds while Kirwan Peterson had 17 points. Elite best shooters on the night were Jayleyle Joseph who had 19 points with 13 rebounds and Davique Osbourne had 15. The first quarter was tied 14 all, but then Elite outscored the Rebels in the second set to 44 to 34. However, the match turned with Rebels managing to close down Elite’s offensive in the third quarter allowing them only to score six points as they notched up 18 to win the set 52-50. Rebels continued where they left off in the previous set to dominate the final set winning 74 to 65.

The only Division Two match played on Tuesday saw Ottos Clippers beat GrayGreen Phoenix 70 to 57. The Clippers came from behind to win in a convincing fashion after losing the first set 7-17 but rallied back in the second set to score 21 points drawing level with Phoenix. They continued their dominance in the second half winning the remaining quarters 50-43 and 70-57. Amare Browne shot 34 points while Attiene Davis had 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Clippers while Tyreke Lewis had 23 for the Phoenix,