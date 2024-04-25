Stoneville and Flyers collect maximum points in ABAVA Local League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The ABAVA Local League continued on Tuesday at the YMCA Sports Complex where Sharks faced off with High Flyerz.

Set one was closely contested with Sharks putting up a fight but it wasn’t enough for the High Flyerz skill set.

The fight continued and despite the efforts of Sharks, they ended up biting more than they could chew, hence High Flyerz skillfully closed out the match winning 3-0.

The scores for each set were as follows 25 – 23, 25 – 18, 25 – 21.

The entire match duration was approximately one hour and six minutes.

The Defending Champions Stoneville battled Chargers-Velocity in the second match and came out on top with a thrilling display of skill and teamwork, schooling the youngsters in the first two sets.

Chargers- Velocity picked up some speed in the third set putting some pressure on Stoneville’s younger squad but that was short lived as Stoneville had enough and skillfully closed out the game.

It was a well-deserved victory for them winning 3-0.

The scores for each set were as follows 25 – 18, 25 – 16, 25 – 22.

The entire match duration was approximately one hour and 11 minutes.

Action continues tonight 24th April at 6:45pm.

In the first encounter Stoneville will face off with Paragons and immediately after, Invaders will battle Pytonz.