Francis’ brilliance leads Jennings Secondary to claim Under 19 Cricket School League Finals

By Samuel Peters

“He might be likkle but ah so he tallawah” is what someone at the wayside might say about the diminutive figure of Tanez Francis, who valiantly led his team, Jennings Secondary School, to the title of Schools Under 19 Competition.

The 16-year-old all-rounder showcased why he is one of the top talents around on the youth circuit, picking up 11 wickets in the match.

Batting first, Pares Secondary School were dismissed for 54 runs from 19.3 overs as Mekali Tonge top scored with 31.

Francis collected six wickets for 11 runs from 9.3 overs with the support of Dale Johashen, two for 11 runs and Giovanni Thomas’ two for 28.

He then returned to anchor his side to surpass the first innings score by stroking 41 as they were bowled out for 101 on the second day.

Behind by 47 runs, Pares were again at the receiving end of the brilliance of Francis as he collected his second five-for in the match.

He had figures of five for 38 to help dismiss Pares for 82, which meant that Jennings needed only 36 to win.

They almost made a meal of the opportunity, losing wickets regularly but were able to eventually get over the line to reach 36 for six to win the two day fixture by four wickets.