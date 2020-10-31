Country marks national dress day

Spread the love













Pride and patriotism were in the air yesterday as residents donned their madras for national dress day.

People across the twin island nation got creative with the vibrant fabric in honour of the 39th anniversary of Independence from Britain.

















The country’s official national dress was designed by local artist Heather Doram in 1992 and resembles the clothing worn by 19th century market vendors and cake makers.

It incorporates the madras – a traditional cloth which was very popular after emancipation in 1834. Several Caribbean countries use a similar fabric with slightly different patterns. (Photos by Observer media)