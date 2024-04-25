A&B’s Ichikelle Corbin adds inaugural St Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen crown to her collection

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ichikelle Corbin continues her impressive pageant streak, capturing the crown at the inaugural St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant on Tuesday night.

This victory comes on the heels of Corbin being named Queen of Carnival and winning the Jaycees Queen Show in 2023.

Corbin’s outstanding performance at the St Maarten pageant, presented by SCDF & Republic Bank, earned her top scores in several categories, including Best Interview, Best Swimwear, Best Evening Wear, and Best Response to the Identical Question.

Her well-rounded presentation showcased her beauty, intelligence, talent, and poise, setting her apart from the other talented Caribbean contestants.

As the first winner of the St Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant, Corbin will serve as an ambassador for St Maarten’s Carnival celebrations and the greater Caribbean region throughout her reign.

Her victory further solidifies her status as a rising star in the pageant world and brings pride to her home nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

The event also recognised the achievements of other participants, with the representative from St Lucia adjudged first runner-up with 1572 points, and the contestant from host country St Maarten securing the second runner-up position with 1424 points.

Additional awards included Miss Amity, Haiti; Miss Popularity, St Maarten; and Miss Photogenic, St Lucia, which highlighted the diverse strengths of the Caribbean contestants.

Building upon the success of this inaugural event, the St Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant aims to become an annual tradition celebrating the vibrant cultures and unity of the Caribbean.

With her growing list of titles and accomplished representation, Queen Ichikelle Corbin has set a high standard for future contestants to follow.