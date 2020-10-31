Caricom praises the nation’s ‘resolute’ people amid Independence celebrations

Spread the love













“Remarkable progress” by a “resolute people”. Those were the words from Caricom leaders in paying tribute to Antigua and Barbuda’s 39th anniversary of Independence.

The twin island nation marks the date tomorrow under the theme ‘one purpose, one vision, one nation’.

“Antigua and Barbuda has made remarkable progress in those 39 years, which is the result of hard work by a resolute people in their quest for growth, sustainable development and the well-being of the country,” Caricom Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque said in a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

““The theme of this anniversary conveys the sentiments of togetherness and determination that demonstrate the continued commitment of the government and people of Antigua and Barbuda in their collective pursuit of the development of their country,” he said.

LaRocque noted that the region had benefitted from the country’s contribution to integration.

“Caricom looks forward to Antigua and Barbuda’s continued active participation in the work of the organs and institutions of the community as we advance our integration process,” the Secretary-General added.