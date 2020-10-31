Official recognition for JA’s new honorary consul

Spread the love













Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade, EP Chet Greene, on Friday, presented an exequatur — an official recognition by a government of a consul or other representative of a foreign state, authorising them to exercise office — to the new Honorary Consul of Jamaica in Antigua and Barbuda, Onika Campbell.

During the ceremony, Minister Greene discussed the commonalities amongst Caribbean people and his continued desire for increased engagement between Antigua and Barbuda and Jamaica. He further expressed his intention to foster deeper bilateral relations and to strengthen interconnectivity between Caribbean nations by extension.

Campbell expressed her desire to work along with the government of Antigua and Barbuda and said she stands ready to engage in development and cultural activities to the benefit of both nations.