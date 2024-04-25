Prestigious International Recognition for UWI Five Islands Campus Master Plan

- Advertisement -

The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus (UWI FIC) has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a Special Citation from The Society of College and University Planning (SCUP) for its exceptional Master Plan in the 2024 SCUP Excellence Awards.

The UWI FIC Master Plan was designed to establish a new, state-of-the-art campus in Antigua and Barbuda, and this recognition highlights the outstanding planning and design that went into its development.

The SCUP Excellence Awards is a highly competitive programme that recognises exceptional planning efforts in higher education institutions worldwide.

The UWI FIC Master Plan was selected from a diverse pool of submissions, and the Special Citation acknowledges its innovative approach and potential to set new standards for campus planning in the region.

The jury’s comments, which are expected to be released in late May, will provide further insight into the specific aspects of the Master Plan that impressed the panel of experts.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has expressed great enthusiasm and pride in this achievement, viewing it as a testament to Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s visionary leadership and dedication to promoting the growth and expansion of the UWI FIC.

The Prime Minister has been a strong advocate for the campus, recognizing its potential to transform the higher education landscape in the country and the wider Caribbean region.

The successful execution of the Master Plan was made possible through the generous support of the Saudi Fund for Development, which provided a substantial US$80M loan to finance the campus expansion.

This funding has been crucial in enabling the UWI FIC to develop world-class facilities and resources, which will benefit students, faculty, and the community at large.

Professor Densil Williams, the former principal of the UWI FIC, has also been widely praised for his pioneering efforts in conceptualising and executing the Master Plan.

His strong leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence have been instrumental in laying a solid foundation for the campus to thrive and achieve even greater heights in the future.

As the UWI FIC continues to grow and evolve, this international recognition serves as a powerful endorsement of its potential to become a leading center of learning, research, and innovation in the Caribbean.

The campus is poised to attract top talent from across the region and beyond, fostering a vibrant and diverse academic community that will drive social and economic development in Antigua and Barbuda.

Looking ahead, the UWI FIC Master Plan will serve as a blueprint for sustainable, inclusive, and cutting-edge campus development, setting a new standard for higher education institutions in the region.

As the campus continues to expand and implement the Master Plan, it will undoubtedly play a transformative role in shaping the future of Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean.