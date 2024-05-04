Medical doctor charged with serious indecency

- Advertisement -

A medical doctor has been charged with serious indecency, following accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour from one of his female patients.

The doctor, whose identity has not been disclosed publicly because of the nature of the crime, was reportedly arrested Friday in connection with the accusations.

Observer understands that the alleged misconduct occurred within the confines of the doctor’s examination room during a routine medical appointment.

The incident came to light when the female patient, whose identity remains confidential, came forward with her allegations citing inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Attorney Lawrence Daniel has been retained to represent the accused doctor.