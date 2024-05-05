Police investigate murder at Bendals

- Advertisement -

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of 17-year-old Omarrie Graham of Bendals.

It was reported that Graham and a fellow villager were involved in an altercation on Middle Road, Bendals, when he was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 4, around 9:35 pm.

He was pronounced dead at 12:44 am. The police detained a male suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the police are once again appealing to the general public to find non-confrontational ways of resolving differences, other than resorting to violent behaviour.

Members of the public are further encouraged to seek professional help in conflict resolution when it comes to settling family disputes.

The administration is saddened by this unfortunate incident and expresses condolences to the family of the deceased.