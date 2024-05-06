Teenage boy killed in Bendals during alleged dispute

- Advertisement -

The victim has been identified as Omarrie Graham of Bendals village.

According to police reports, Graham and the other unidentified individual were involved in a confrontation on Middle Road around 9:35 pm on Saturday night.

The dispute allegedly escalated to violence when Graham was stabbed with a sharp object.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, the teenage victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:44 am on Sunday morning.

Police have detained a male suspect in connection with Graham’s murder, though his identity and relationship to the victim have not been officially released.

However, some members of the Bendals community have alleged the attacker was a relative of the deceased teenager, citing a family dispute over the speaker.

In the wake of this horrific incident, authorities are urging citizens to seek non-violent means of resolving conflicts and to pursue professional mediation to settle disputes, especially those involving family members.