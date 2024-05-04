Inmate potentially paralyzed after altercation with another inmate and prison guard

- Advertisement -

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

An inmate at His Majesty’s Prison is in the hospital following an altercation with another inmate and a prison guard.

Observer understands that Ricknaldo Isaac runs the risk of being paralyzed from the chest down if he does not get necessary surgery.

According to his father, he has to seek medical care from an overseas expert.

Isaac was readmitted to the hospital on Sunday after being treated for an epileptic seizure.

He was reportedly having a dispute with a fellow inmate who kicked a ball that hit him.

According to his father, the dispute became physical, and a prison guard intervened to separate the inmates.

It was following that altercation that Isaac had to be rushed back to the hospital that same Sunday.

Observer reached out to the prison superintendent Lt. Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather who confirmed that the altercation occurred.