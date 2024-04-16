As Convention Week gets underway, Party officials engage in media blitz

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

Several members of the United Progressive Party (UPP) took to the airwaves yesterday as the second day of their Convention Week began.

The UPP is holding a week of activities which began on Sunday with a church service (see photo spread inside), and continues today with a karaoke and games night.

On Observer AM, General Secretary Senator Shawn Nicholas spoke about the events that the Party will be engaging in this week.

“On Wednesday, we can never forget those who came before us, and on whose shoulders we stand, so we’ll be giving recognition to those who fought the fight and are no longer active in doing; so we’ll be recognising our stalwarts and giving them an award, and this will be managed by the various branches, so the different branches will be going into their constituencies to recognise and give a small token,” Senator Nicholas said.

Senator Nicholas further shared that Thursday would see the staging of a youth-focused event ‘Youth Connect’, which will feature a number of guest speakers as youth within the political party will discuss issues facing them.

“We are bringing in a young senator from Jamaica, Senator Damion Crawford, who is the Shadow Minister for Education for the [People’s National Party], and he will be coming to give basically the charge to our young people,” she said.

The United Progressive Party will be holding its convention this weekend, with a number of positions being contested including the top positions of Political Leader and Chairperson of the Party.

Anthony Smith Jr is challenging D Gisele Isaac for the position of Party Chairperson, while MP Richard Lewis is challenging Jamale Pringle for Political Leader.

However, before the convention gets underway, the Senator said that there would be a political and strategy meeting for members to discuss future Party policies and plans.

“Friday, during the day will be a day off, but in the evening as we prepare for the business session on Sunday; we are also having what we are calling a policy and strategy discussion, where we come together as a Party and say, where is it we’d want to see the United Progressive Party for the next two years, for the next five years,” she concluded.