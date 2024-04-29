Antigua and Barbuda Falcons appoints HE Sir Rodney Williams as patron

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the newest team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), proudly announces the appointment of His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, as their esteemed patron.

This significant collaboration marks a new era for cricket in Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean, combining sports excellence with community impact, a release said.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, established in January 2024, are set to soar in the upcoming CPL season. Replacing the Jamaica Tallawahs, the Falcons bring fresh energy and determination to the league. Their home ground, the iconic Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, will witness several thrilling matches as the Falcons compete against other top teams.

Jefferson Miller, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to have HE Sir Rodney Williams as our patron. His unwavering commitment to Antigua and Barbuda aligns perfectly with our team’s vision. Together, we aim to elevate cricket and inspire the next generation of players.”

In a pioneering move, the Falcons will join forces with the Halo Foundation, a leading Antiguan and Barbudan charitable organization, which is also under the patronage of H E Sir Rodney and Her Excellency Lady Williams. This partnership aims to create positive change beyond the cricket field. The Falcons and the Halo Foundation will collaborate on initiatives that support education, arts, and community development.

Sir Rodney, known for his passion for education and youth empowerment, shared his thoughts:

“We are absolutely delighted to witness the return of the Falcons to the competitive arena. As individuals deeply rooted in the Caribbean culture, we hold a profound understanding of cricket not merely as a sport, but as a powerful unifying force that binds us together. The re-entry of the Falcons into the competition not only heightens our excitement but also enhances our collective enjoyment of the game. We extend our heartfelt wishes for their unparalleled success and look forward to seeing them soar high in the tournaments to come.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will commence their quest in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League on August 29, 2024.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons were established in January 2024 and compete in the Caribbean Premier League – the premier T20 tournament in the West Indies. The team is owned and managed by WORLDWIDE Sports Management Group and based at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The Falcons represent the pride of cricket in Antigua and Barbuda. The logo showcases a falcon in full flight as it soars to with the national colours of Antigua & Barbuda displayed.

First started in 2013, the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere. The 2024 tournament will take place from 28 August to 6 October. The broadcast and digital viewership in 2023 was 853.5million to make it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket. Guyana Amazon Warriors are the current Republic Bank CPL champions, and the other franchise teams are Barbados Royals, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Established in 2014 by Her Excellency Lady Sandra Williams , the Halo Foundation is an umbrella, non-profit organisation managed by a volunteer Board of Directors. It is based in Antigua and Barbuda, and provides advocacy and support to the underprivileged and vulnerable . At present, Their Excellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams are patrons to over 35 charities on the island, including those concerned with uniformed bodies , the differently abled, women and girls, heritage and history, culture and the arts, education, poverty alleviation, world friendship, the environment, health, the elderly, youth and sports.