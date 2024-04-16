Department of Environment partners with Antigua Barbuda Bus Association, GEF, and UNEP to launch workforce transition for electric vehicle sector

- Advertisement -

The Department of Environment (DOE) in Antigua and Barbuda is proud to announce its collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Bus Association (ABBA), GEF, and UNEP to usher in a new era of sustainable transportation and the associated training of the Workforce.

Under the GEF Funded Sustainable Low-carbon Island Management (SLIM) project, the ABBA is procuring seven electric buses from China with the USD$560,000 grant which was granted to the Association.

This marks a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transit solutions in the nation by providing vehicles for local professionals to begin experiencing supporting and maintaining the vehicles.

In line with this initiative, representatives from ABBA, DOE, Antigua State College (ASC), and Antigua and Barbuda Institute for Continuing Education (ABICE) are currently in Nanning, China, from April 6th to April 18th, 2024.

Their mission is to undergo comprehensive training on the operation and maintenance of these electric buses.

This training not only ensures a seamless transition to electric vehicles but also provides an invaluable opportunity for participants to enhance their knowledge and expertise in this emerging field.

Moreover, this endeavor extends beyond the realm of transportation. Ms. Cathy Thomas, Ms. Lakeea Allen, Ms. Shania Bejai, and Jesse Gilpin will be representing the DOE at the 135th China Import and Export Fair Canton Trade Fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, from April 15th to April 28th, 2024.

Their participation in Phase 1 & 2 of this prestigious event aims to gain firsthand insights into various materials exhibited, facilitating informed decision-making for green procurement purposes under the DOE’s various projects.

By implementing green procurement practices and fostering bulk purchasing, the DOE seeks to enhance sustainability efforts within its projects.

The focus is on selecting high-quality, sustainable options that align with the nation’s commitment to environmental preservation and climate action.

“The Ministry’s commitment to a full transition from ICE to electric vehicles by 2040 is evident through our collaborative efforts with the wider society, including the invaluable experience contributed by the bus association and transportation sector,” stated the Minister of Environment, Antigua and Barbuda.

“Together, we are working tirelessly to meet our target date of 2040, ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable future for Antigua and Barbuda.”

“The collaboration between the Department of Environment, ABBA, GEF, and UNEP marks a pivotal moment in our nation’s journey towards sustainable development,” commented Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“Investing in electric vehicles and green procurement practices not only reduces our carbon footprint but also positions Antigua and Barbuda as a leader in environmental stewardship. This initiative aligns with our vision for a cleaner, greener future, and I commend all involved for their dedication to this important cause.”

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting sustainability and combating climate change.

Through innovative initiatives like electric bus procurement and green procurement practices, Antigua and Barbuda is poised to lead the way towards a greener, more sustainable future.