Philanthropy leaders honoured with prestigious Governor General’s Award

Longtime friends and philanthropists Chesterfield Brewster CHB and Christopher Holder SCM were awarded the Governor General’s Faithful and Meritorious Service Plaque and Cross at a special ceremony on April 16th.

This esteemed honour recognizes their exceptional service and humanitarian efforts benefiting communities across Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, and the wider Caribbean region.

Through the Maria Holder Memorial Trust founded in 2004, Brewster and Holder have spearheaded an impressive 163 impactful development projects focused on areas like education, healthcare, youth empowerment and environmental protection.

Their tireless efforts have created lasting positive change and improved countless lives.

The coveted Governor General’s award, only the second ever bestowed after Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, exemplifies Brewster and Holder’s unwavering dedication to philanthropic causes over many decades.