Ray John matter adjourned until June 27 as Magistrate will again review evidence against defendants

Whether a retrial of suspended Superintendent of Police Ray John and former partner Shakema Charles will ultimately move forward, will have to wait until June 27 as the matter was adjourned yesterday.

Ray John, Shakema Charles and attorney Hugh Marshall Jr, who was representing the duo, yesterday appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke.

The duo had previously been accused of conspiring with St Vincent resident Lonzel Jones to forge passport bio pages using unauthorised Multi-Layered Infilling Sheets between January 1 and April 7, 2018.

However, despite a lengthy judge-only trial, already underway at the time, High Court Judge Tunde Bakre agreed with defence lawyers that he had no jurisdiction over the matter, because John and Charles never agreed to a judge-only trial as required by law.

The magistrate will have to review the evidence the prosecution intends to use and decide whether there is enough to take the matter to the High Court.