Hurst says government looking to bring down Carnival arrears but fails to disclose amount owed

As the government gears up for a busy summer of activities for the Carnival season, and with planning in mind, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Lionel Hurst said that government will be looking to address the unpaid monies owed for Carnival work.

Hurst said, during the post-Cabinet press conference, that negotiations will be taking place to reduce the bills owed to creditors over the years.

“Some of the bills are inflated, so we have to get some of those bills down to what is reasonable, and once there is an agreement on what is reasonable—and since those creditors would have waited a long time to get paid—we can pay some creditors all at once, and others a little bit at a time,” Hurst explained.

However, Hurst was unwilling to give a precise figure on what was owed to the creditors, stating that any figure given would make the government look “as though the government has not been attentive to these things.”

Meanwhile, Carnival Media Launch and Sponsorship Cocktail is expected to take place on April 25th at the Hodges Bay Club as the Cabinet said it will ensure that prize monies will be distributed immediately following events.