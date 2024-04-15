Test flights continue as replacement engines and landing gear on their way  

- Advertisement -

Test flights for LIAT 2020 will continue this week as the government hopes that the purchasing of a replacement landing gear and engine will assuage concerns by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA).

Last week, sources informed Observer media that the first test flights did not go exactly as planned with the landing gear and engine being of particular concern to the regional agency as they assess the airworthiness of the sole LIAT 2020 aircraft.

The Prime Minister, over the weekend, said that the government has begun the process to replace the faulty equipment as success of the training flights were critical to receipt of the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC).

“Last weekend, they did some test flights, and I am told that the plane had to change the landing gear and the engine, I believe one part of it came in this week, and another part it is supposed to come in on Tuesday.

“So, from next week, they will continue those test flights and as ECCAA review those various manuals, we’re hoping they can expedite them and they can complete them within the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also acknowledged that the other two aircrafts which the government is seeking to purchase from the Caribbean Development Bank will also need extensive repairs before they can be proved to be airworthy.

“Our government has already placed the US$12.1 million in escrow, in an account at the Central Bank, so there’s no issues over whether we have the proceeds to purchase the planes, and we’ll be spending another US$10 million to make them airworthy.

“The two of them are not quite airworthy, and they have to be refurbished, and they need new landing gear and other aspects,” he added.

The government is ramping up efforts to meet its plans to have LIAT back in the air in the near future, with Chief of Staff Lionel Hurst stating that Air Peace will be expected to supply its aircraft “within a matter of weeks.”