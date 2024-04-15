Kofi James slams first double ton of the ABCA Super-40 Season on rain-marred day

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

In a scintillating unbeaten knock of 228, Leeward Islands batting all-rounder Kofi James was nothing short of brilliant for the reigning ABCA Super-40 Champion Liberta Blackhawks against Bolans Blasters.

In an absolute one-sided affair, James was there from the start to the end smashing 19 fours and 13 sixes, he had support from Tarek Charles (55) and Michael Greaves (33).

Liberta in the end amassed 357 for 4 from their allotted overs, with Elbert Sylvester picking up two for 19 and Taiem Tonge two for 90.

Bolans in reply were 54 for nine before the rain came. Jaeo Benjamin collected three for nine runs while Kadeem Phillip had two for two runs.

It is Liberta’s third consecutive win in three outings.

Pigotts Crushers 166 for 8 | Combined Schools 111 for 6

Combined School who were unbeaten last week, suffered their first taste of defeat against the Pigotts Crushers, losing by 55 runs.

Batting first, Crushers got 166 for eight from their 40 overs, with Captain Kadeem Henry continuing his great form from last week with a well-played and dogged 64, on what seemed to be a difficult wicket to bat on.

He was supported by Deran Benta who stroked 39 as George Elvin and Isaiah Attwood picked up two wickets each.

Combined School were 111 for six when rain interrupted the match with Dravid Richardson top- scoring with 25 and Malique Jacobs knocking 23.

Empire Nation 168 all out | All Saints Pythons 119 for 6

By the slimmest of margins, Empire was forced to accept defeat by way of the Duckworth Lewis System due to rain interruption, with All Saints being in front by a mere four runs.

Batting first, the Nation were bowled out for 168 as Tanez Francis made 43, Zianni Da Silva 35, and Kenrick Scott 31.

The pick of the bowlers for All Saints was Malik Marcellin – three for 35, and Kadeem Josiah two for 25.

In reply, the Pythons were 119 for six when rain ended the match prematurely with Marcellin stroking 25 and Michael Haynes Dover, 23.

Justin Athanaze picked up two for 20 while Xaveek Toppin had two for 14. It is the Pythons first win of the Super 40 Competition.

Jennings Tigers 166 all out | Rising Sun Spartans 151 all out

Kief Baltimore stole the show from home side Rising Sun Spartans who welcomed the Tigers.

Sent in to bat, Tigers struggled with the quick Shane Burton (4-31) who rattled the top order reducing them to 50 for four.

However, an in-form Emanuel Lawrence prevented the collapse with a solid and important knock of 32 before it was overshadowed by the brilliant knock of Baltimore who lashed four maximums and two fours in his 25 ball knock of 42, which propelled Jennings to 166 from 38 overs.

Martin Singh had figures of two for 20 and Kerry Mentore two for 47.

The Spartans got off to a belter-of-a-start reaching 96 for three in 12.1 overs, but they were unable to maintain the pressure on the Tigers, losing wickets regularly.

Hilroy Andrew top-scored by smashing 42 with three fours and four sixes.

Owen Graham had 26 and Melin Charles 23.

Veteran Morton Browne snapped up four for 41, while Glenton Williams had two for 21 and Matthew Miller two for 47.

Bethesda Golden Eagles 47 all out | New Winthorpes Lions 50 for 1

It was almost a repeat from last week where the Golden Eagles were bowled out for 25 by the Combined Schools.

This week they got to 47 runs with Mekali Tonge top-scoring with ten runs.

Nino Henry blew away the first five wickets leaving them reeling at 20 for five. He had figures of five for 15, while Orandel Boston had two for six, and former Bethesda all-rounder Tehrique Mason had two for 13.

The Lions responded to the target set by reaching 50 for one in 7.3 overs as Bartlett Henry top- scored with 20 and Asher Cornelius, 18.