King George V Grounds officially renamed

By Samuel Peters

The renowned playing field that is home to various sporting activities such as cricket, football, and baseball, formerly known as King George V Grounds, has been officially renamed, the Keithley Sheppard Recreational Park.

The renaming ceremony took place on Sunday afternoon at the Grays Green Community Centre in the presence of dignitaries, officials, well-wishers, fans and supporters, and the family of Keithley ‘KS’ Sheppard.

Sheppard was well known for his dedication, exceptional skill and exploits on the field of play in both football and cricket, representing the Empire Cricket Club and the Antigua and Barbuda National Team. He is considered a stalwart, one of the sporting greats to have come from the Grays Green Community, and a great inspiration to many who followed in his footsteps.

Keynote speaker, Sir Vivian Isaac Alexander Richards gave glowing remarks on Mr Sheppard’s prowess, highlighting that he was an extremely good football player, and much better than him, but not in cricket, to which the audience erupted in laughter.

Speaking in honour of his father, Kevin Sheppard, a professional basketball player who represented St Croix, Keithley gleefully stated that his father’s legacy overshadowed his career, as whatever he did in football would often be compared to what his father would have done in baseball.

In closing, Keithley pledged his support by vowing to give back to this country.

A rendering of the proposed stand for the Keithley Sheppard Recreational Park, which was created by local architect Carissa Warner, was unveiled to showcase what persons could look forward to in the future.

A statue was also unveiled to commemorate the occasion in the presence of the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, Keithley Sheppard, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson, Minister of Sports, Education and Culture Daryll Matthew, and others.

The Minister of Sports spoke favourably about the importance of the event and what it meant to him. He said, “It’s really a privilege for me to be here today to celebrate the renaming of the King George V Grounds as the Keithley Sheppard Recreational Park. At some point in our history we have to recognise that our people need examples, or people need role models, and our people need to see people who look like them and who they can relate to, celebrated in the highest way possible.”

He added, “And so, for a gentleman like Mr Sheppard who has given yeoman’s service to the development of the Grays Green Community and to Antigua and Barbuda in the area of sports, it’s only fitting that this facility shake-off the shackles of colonialism and British imperialism, and really be renamed to recognise one of the greatest among us. And so I want to join all of Antigua and Barbuda, specifically, I want to join the Grays Green Community in celebrating and congratulating Mr Keithley Sheppard and the renaming of the King George V Grounds to the Keithley Sheppard Recreational Park.”