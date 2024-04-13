Spanish Heat and Ottos Warriors win in basketball association’s Division 2

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat 2 were blowout 113-53 winners over PointVill Ballers when they met in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

Spanish Heat dominated the contest from start to finish, outscoring PointVill Ballers 31-7, 26-17, 28-14 and 28-20 through quarters one to four. Jesus Emmanuel and Ismael Palemo were the top scorers for Spanish Heat, both sinking 23 points. Emmanuel also grabbed nine rebounds and Palemo snatched 15 rebounds. Erwin Rodriguez assisted with 15 points and nine rebounds and Kevin Pimental sank 14 points.

In a losing effort, Skyy Nedd hit a game high of 27 points while pulling 10 rebounds; he had assistance from Cedric Henry who contributed 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lower Ottos Warriors had the better of Fearless Crew 71-54 also in Division 2.

Ariel Quallis led the charge for the victors with 16 points and 12 rebounds while Victor Osbourne sank 15 points off the bench. There were 14 and 12 points respectively from Kwame Huntley and Michael Barton. Barton also picked up 17 rebounds. Ronel Gomez top scored with 14 points in a losing effort for Fearless Crew.