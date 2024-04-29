Horses stolen from Spring Hill Stables recovered

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

In a distressing incident, horses were stolen from Spring Hill Stables in Falmouth for two consecutive days, according to owner Janie Easton.

The first day, the thieves were unsuccessful as the targeted horses managed to escape and were recovered.

However, on the second day, two more horses were taken, one belonging to a friend of Easton’s who had moved her horse to the stables after her three dogs were poisoned the previous day.

Easton reported that she and her staff, along with members of the tight-knit Liberto community, launched an extensive search for the missing horses.

Fortunately, the stolen horses were found tied up in the bush in Liberta, thanks to the helpful locals who assisted in the search.

“Huge, huge relief,” Easton expressed, regarding the recovery of the animals.

This is not the first time Spring Hill Stables has faced horse theft.

Easton mentioned that she has had horses stolen before, and while most were eventually recovered, some were found in such poor condition that they had to be euthanized.

The recently recovered horses, although sore, are expected to heal with time and care.

Easton believes that the perpetrators are likely teenage boys seeking mischief.

The thieves broke a padlock on a gate during the first attempt and entered through a lower gate near the stables on the second occasion.

When asked about reporting the incidents to the police, Easton expressed disappointment, stating, “The police aren’t really interested. You can make a report and all they do is write on a scrap of paper and say they’ll get back to you. But they don’t ever do so.”

Easton extended her gratitude to Observer for previously helping to locate stolen horses by publicising the incidents, which led to community members calling in with information.

While relieved at the recovery of the horses, Easton remains concerned about the well-being of her friend’s animals, as no progress has been made in investigating the poisoning of her dogs.

The equestrian community in Falmouth hopes that increased vigilance and community support will help prevent future instances of animal theft and cruelty.