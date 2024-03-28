Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association celebrates graduation of new jubilant nursing assistants

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

The Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association welcomed its newest nursing assistants to the nursing sector as thirty students celebrated their graduation from the multi-year program.



At a ceremony held at the Nurses Association Headquarters, fellow nurses, family members, and friends were in full attendance, beaming with smiles as their loved ones received their certifications in the Assistive Nursing Personnel Program.



Speaking at the event Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Health Desrie Southwell Akez told the graduates that the rigorous training that they’d received ensured that they were among “the best of the best.”



“As accomplished assistant nursing personnel, you are asked to display your proficiency with pride; remember you are now challenged with displaying your training and what you stand for as professionals in your own right,” the Deputy Permanent Secretary stated.



The graduates were in a jubilant mood throughout the ceremony, as valedictorian Anna Marie Patrice told her fellow classmates that despite the long nights and late shifts, yesterday’s event was the culmination of all their hard work.

“To my fellow graduates. I am super proud, we did it; some of us lost family and close friends during the course of this programme, some of us had no jobs, which meant finances were scarce, some have had to work nights, but still had to attend classes in the morning.

“Most of us, we had families to take care of and at the same time, had to research and carry out assignments. Well, today is time for celebration [and] on behalf of my colleagues and myself, I would like to extend a big thank you to all who aided in our success,” Patrice expressed.

Meanwhile, keynote speaker, Sereta Francis encouraged the graduates by saying that they were now part of a community of health care professionals and the skills learnt in the programme will serve them well in the future.



“Once you’re willing to learn, it opens you up to new experiences, it whets your appetite for more…there’s some of you who will go on to do the registered nursing program, and so this foundation experience you’ve had will also give you the skill sets and the drive to pursue your studies,” Francis said.

Principal Nursing Officer Maragaret Smith explained that their roles as assistant nursing personnel are vital to the heath care sector, helping those in need of care to have a better experience throughout.

She said the gentle touch and compassion shown by the graduates while they care for patients and the elderly can greatly impact persons “whether that be a simple smile or gentle reassurance.”

She added that during times of frustration and stress, to remember “every time you step into a patient’s room, you should endeavour to make a difference